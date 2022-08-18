Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
US Open to award record $60.1-million (R1-billion) in prize money

The Armstrong Stadium during the US Open tennis match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Kevin Anderson of South Africa in 2015. Photo: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Published 1h ago

New York — This year's US Open will award a record $60.1-million (R1-billion) in total player compensation, the US Tennis Association said on Thursday, with $2.6m (about R44m) going to each singles champion, twice the runner-up total.

The prize money total tops the old mark of $57.5m from last year, with an emphasis on boosting payouts for players in early rounds.

That means a boost to $80 000 for each singles competitor in the main draw first round and $121 000 in the second round.

Those figures represent hikes of 85% and 57% respectively since 2016.

The USTA arrived at the figures after consultation with the WTA and ATP Player Councils.

There will be more than $6.25m distributed in qualifying rounds.

Doubles champions will be paid $688 000 per team, twice what the runner-up duo will receive.

Main draw matches for the year's final Grand Slam event on the New York hardcourts will begin on August 29.

AFP

