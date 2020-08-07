World number seven Bertens withdraws from US Open
NEW YORK – Women's world number seven Kiki Bertens has joined a growing list of players withdrawing from this month's US Open due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dutch player said on Friday.
Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ashleigh Barty have also opted against travelling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam as well as the Western & Southern Open that will work as a warmup for the US Open.
"After long consideration I have decided not to go to the States for Cincinnati and the US Open," the 28-year-old Bertens said on Instagram.
"The situation around Covid-19 is still worrying and the health of everyone and the control over this virus is priority."
The United States has close to 5 million cases of Covid-19 and almost 160,000 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.
The US Open organisers (USTA) are creating a bio-secure 'bubble' in New York to hold the tournament from Aug. 31 without spectators. But concerns remain about whether players would face mandatory quarantines upon returning home from the US Open.
Former world number one Andy Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, said on Monday that players travelling to New York needed assurance that they would not face mandatory quarantines after returning to Europe.
"Our prime minister indicated yesterday that we should be quarantined for 14 days after coming back from the States," Bertens said.
"Of course we respect this as a team and this would disturb our preparation for my beloved clay court tournaments in Rome and Paris. I hope the situation will soon take a positive turn and wish everyone good health," she said.
View this post on Instagram
Na lang nadenken heb ik besloten niet naar Amerika te gaan voor de toernooien Cincinnati en Us open. De situatie rond COVID-19 is nog dusdanig zorgwekkend dat de gezondheid van iedereen voorop staat en de controle over dit virus uiteraard prioriteit heeft. Zo heeft onze premier gisteren ook aangegeven dat we na Amerika 2 weken in quarantaine zouden moeten. Uiteraard respecteren wij dit als team en zou dit de voorbereiding voor mijn geliefde gravel in Rome en Parijs in de weg zitten. Ik hoop dat de situatie snel een positieve wending zal krijgen en wens iedereen een goede gezondheid toe # after long consideration I have decided not to go to the states for Cincinnati and the Us open. The situation around COVID-19 is still that worrying and the health of everyone and the control over this virus is priority. Our prime minister indicated yesterday that we should be quarantined for 14 days after coming back from the states. Off course we respect this as a team and this would disturb our preparation for my beloved clay court tournaments in Rome and Paris. I hope the situation will soon take a positive turn and wish everyone good health. Take care!
The Italian Open is scheduled to be held in Rome from Sept. 20 ahead of the French Open Grand Slam in Paris a week later.
Reuters