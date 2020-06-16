Venus Williams still eying elusive French Open, Aus Open titles

NEW YORK - Current World No.67 Venus Williams isn't looking to walk into the sunset just yet as she eyes that elusive French Open and Australian Open titles.

Williams, 39, has five Wimbledon championships and two US Open trophies apart from 14 doubles Grand Slam trophies in her bulging cabinet. But her quest to end her drought in Paris and Melbourne continues.

"You always have to have dreams, so I keep having them," Williams told the Tennis Majors website.

"I would like to win Roland Garros. I was not far from it. The same goes for the Australian Open: I was unlucky, I always missed it a little.

Venus knows the clock is ticking for her to realise her dreams of completing the golden slam in singles. She won her last single's slam 12 years ago but stated that she still loves winning and will try to do so in near future as well.