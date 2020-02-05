Roger Federer is pictured arriving at Cape Town International Airport. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport
Roger Federer is pictured arriving at Cape Town International Airport. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport
Roger Federer is pictured arriving at Cape Town International Airport. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport
Roger Federer is pictured arriving at Cape Town International Airport. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport
Roger Federer is pictured arriving at Cape Town International Airport. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport
Roger Federer is pictured arriving at Cape Town International Airport. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport

CAPE TOWN – Our ‘home boy’, Roger Federer, has landed! The 20-time Grand Slam champion touched down at Cape Town International Airport just a short while ago for Friday’s Match In Africa against Rafael Nadal.

The Swiss master – whose mother Lynette hails from Johannesburg – flew in from Windhoek in Namibia on Wednesday afternoon, where he spent time with local organisations linked with the Roger Federer Foundation.
The Swiss tennis master flew in from Windhoek in Namibia on Wednesday afternoon. Video: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport

Federer also met with Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Wednesday morning, before jetting off to the Mother City.

“After a long period of planning and a huge effort from the whole team, I have finally arrived in South Africa to experience a unique moment,” the 38-year-old said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am very much looking forward to a spectacular evening in Cape Town. I hope that as many people as possible will be able to join me in and outside the stadium or in front of the TV.”

Federer will be playing his first ever match in South Africa at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday in front of what is set to be a world record crowd of 50 000 for a tennis match.

Before the Nadal clash – which starts at 8.30pm – Federer will partner Bill Gates against Nadal and Trevor Noah for a celebrity doubles match.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Roger Federer flew in from Windhoek in Namibia on Wednesday afternoon. Video: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport

Nadal, who will arrive in Cape Town on Thursday, is currently in Kuwait, where he was scheduled to play another exhibition match against another Spanish player, David Ferrer, on Wednesday at the opening of a Rafael Nadal Academy.

Federer will host a coaching clinic with local youngsters at the Green Point Athletics Stadium on Friday, where after he will practice with Nadal in the afternoon.

@ashfakmohamed

 

IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter