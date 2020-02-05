CAPE TOWN – Our ‘home boy’, Roger Federer, has landed! The 20-time Grand Slam champion touched down at Cape Town International Airport just a short while ago for Friday’s Match In Africa against Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master – whose mother Lynette hails from Johannesburg – flew in from Windhoek in Namibia on Wednesday afternoon, where he spent time with local organisations linked with the Roger Federer Foundation.

Federer also met with Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Wednesday morning, before jetting off to the Mother City.

“After a long period of planning and a huge effort from the whole team, I have finally arrived in South Africa to experience a unique moment,” the 38-year-old said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am very much looking forward to a spectacular evening in Cape Town. I hope that as many people as possible will be able to join me in and outside the stadium or in front of the TV.”