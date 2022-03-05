Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: 'I would probably be in jail' - Serena Williams sees double-standard in Alex Zverev case

German Alexander Zverev hits the umpire's chair with his racket after the end of his Mexico ATP Open 500 doubles tennis match in Acapulco, Mexico. Photo: Marcos Dominguez/AFP

German Alexander Zverev hits the umpire's chair with his racket after the end of his Mexico ATP Open 500 doubles tennis match in Acapulco, Mexico. Photo: Marcos Dominguez/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town - Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said she would have faced far harsher punishment had she engaged in similar behavior to German Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of a tournament last month for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The world number three was kicked out of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco after he smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair after a doubles defeat.

Story continues below Advertisment

ALSO READ: Alex Zverev's expulsion from Acapulco Open for violent outburst merited, says Rafa Nadal

Zverev was later fined $40,000 for the incident, in which he came perilously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani.

"There is absolutely a double standard," former world number one Williams told CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour. "I would probably be in jail if I did that - like, literally, no joke.

More on this

"I was actually on probation once," she added, but declined with a chuckle to discuss further when Amanpour inquired about the incident.

In 2009, the Grand Slam committee placed Williams on probation for two years and fined her $175,000 for a "major offence of aggravated behavior" during her semi-final against eventual champion Kim Clijsters at the U.S. Open.

"You see that (double standard) when you see other things happening on the tour, like, 'wait - if I had done that? Hmm,'" said Williams. "But it's okay.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the end of the day I am who I am and I love who I am."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Serena WilliamsTennis

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello