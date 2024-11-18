WATCH: It’s all just good fun? Pickleball game in USA turns violent in viral video

In a quite shocking conclusion to a game of pickleball, in a video which has gone viral, a man was kicked in the head by an opponent after celebrating a bit too zealously.
In a video reposted by Barstool Sports on X, which had raced to over 4.1 million views on Monday alone, a two v two game of pickleball had just ended when the incident occurred.
The video begins with what looks like the players shaking hands, with one player in a green shirt bending down to pick up a racket over the net. The opposition player in pink shorts and a white vest suddenly unleashed a fierce kick to the head, which dropped his opponent to the ground instantly.
The video then cuts to the lead-up to the incident.
Warning: The following video contains scenes of violence
Over the top celebration
The player in the green shirt hits a winner after a short exchange, and then he begins celebrating wildly like he’s just won Wimbledon as he shouts “C’MON! LET’S GO!”
Presumably the last point of the match, the players go to the net to shake hands. But ‘Mr Green’ continues his loud celebrating, before knocking ‘Mr Pink Shorts’s’ racket from his hand. Whether that was intentional or not was unclear, but when Mr Green bends down to pick up the racket - that’s when Mr Pink Shorts erupted with his violent act.
In response to the video, many were trying to decide if the violent retaliation was warranted for the arrogant celebrations.
This IOL Sports reporter believed that neither were warranted, but while Mr Green was being insufferable, which is not a crime, Mr Pink Shorts was certainly guilty of assault which most certainly is a crime.