WATCH: It’s all just good fun? Pickleball game in USA turns violent in viral video

In a quite shocking conclusion to a game of pickleball, in a video which has gone viral, a man was kicked in the head by an opponent after celebrating a bit too zealously. In a video reposted by Barstool Sports on X, which had raced to over 4.1 million views on Monday alone, a two v two game of pickleball had just ended when the incident occurred.

The video begins with what looks like the players shaking hands, with one player in a green shirt bending down to pick up a racket over the net. The opposition player in pink shorts and a white vest suddenly unleashed a fierce kick to the head, which dropped his opponent to the ground instantly. The video then cuts to the lead-up to the incident. Warning: The following video contains scenes of violence

Over the top celebration The player in the green shirt hits a winner after a short exchange, and then he begins celebrating wildly like he’s just won Wimbledon as he shouts “C’MON! LET’S GO!”