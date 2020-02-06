WATCH: Siya Kolisi wins a point against Roger Federer!









Roger Federer arrived in Cape Town for the upcoming exhibition match in Cape Town. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Springbok captain Siya Kolisi travelled the world and met several sport stars in the immediate aftermath of the Rugby World Cup triumph, but had to get back to his day job to get ready for Super Rugby. Unfortunately for the Stormers skipper, he was injured after just 25 minutes of last Saturday’s 27-0 victory over the Hurricanes at Newlands, and has been ruled out for between six and eight weeks at least with a knee ligament problem. But the break from training allowed him to meet another sports superstar on Thursday – tennis legend Roger Federer. Kolisi, sporting a knee leg brace, played a few “points” with the Swiss maestro at a sponsor’s event at the Mount Nelson Hotel in central Cape Town, and didn’t do too badly. What a pleasure @rogerfederer

A true sporting icon. Your words continue to inspire me and have been an important part of my journey. It was an honour for me to welcome you to Cape Town 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JCvWiDiiyL — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) February 6, 2020

The 28-year-old loose forward posted a video on Twitter, where he kept the first rally going for a while before having to stretch down low, which saw him find the net.

But Kolisi quickly got another exchange going, and this time it was Federer who hit the net tape.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion shouted “Careful for that leg!” when Kolisi reached out for the ball at one stage.

“What a pleasure @rogerfederer A true sporting icon. Your words continue to inspire me and have been an important part of my journey. It was an honour for me to welcome you to Cape Town,” Kolisi tweeted alongside pictures of him greeting and hugging Federer, who arrived on Wednesday for the Match In Africa against Rafael Nadal at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Kolisi will miss Saturday’s big Super Rugby showdown with the Bulls at Newlands, and said in another video posted by the Stormers this week that he will work hard to get back on to the pitch.

“I had already passed the ball, and I didn’t expect anybody to hit me (after Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli injured him with a late tackle). I obviously went for a scan after the game, and it’s one of those things you have to manage week by week – we are not really sure how long it will be,” he said.

“It’s really tough, you know: first game of the season. I’ve been working with the guys and the vibe and environment that we have created is really amazing.

“So ja, it’s tough, it’s really tough for me. I’m just going to be here with the group, but I’m really confident about what the boys are going to do.

“I’m going to fight every day, and working harder with the conditioning coaches and the medical team, and talking to Dobbo (coach John Dobson) each week.

“He told me he wants me to be involved every Monday and Thursday, and obviously closer to me coming back, I will become more involved with the team.

“But at the moment, I am closer to the physios and the medical team, and I’m looking forward to that.”

