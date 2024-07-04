Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu: a farewell mixed doubles dream team at Wimbledon

As the sun sets on Andy Murray's illustrious career, the tennis world is abuzz with excitement for a truly unique spectacle at Wimbledon. In what promises to be a memorable finale, Murray, 37, has announced he will pair up with British rising star Emma Raducanu for the mixed doubles event.

This partnership between the two British superstars is poised to be a highlight of the Championships, as Murray bids farewell to the sport later this year. Murray's Final Wimbledon Murray, a two-time Wimbledon men's singles champion, has decided to hang up his racket after this season. Despite undergoing a recent back operation, Murray determined on Tuesday that he was not fit enough to compete in the singles draw.

However, the resilient Scotsman is not stepping away from the court just yet. He will participate in the men's doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie, and now, in a surprise move, has chosen to team up with Raducanu for the mixed doubles. Reflecting on the decision, Murray revealed the origins of this exciting partnership. "I was chatting to my team and discussing mixed doubles," he said.

"So, I messaged her coach and asked if he thought it might be something she’d be up for doing. He said it was worth asking, so I did." To Murray's delight, Raducanu responded quickly and positively. "Thankfully, I got a quick reply," he recounted.

"She said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it’. That was it." A Match Made in Grand Slam Heaven Both Murray and Raducanu have left indelible marks on the US Open. Murray secured his first Grand Slam title there in 2012, and nine years later, Raducanu stunned the world by winning the tournament as a qualifier.

Their combined Grand Slam experience and British heritage make them an exciting duo for fans to watch. Murray has a history of high-profile mixed doubles partnerships. In 2019, he paired with American legend Serena Williams at Wimbledon, an experience he described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity. Now, teaming up with Raducanu offers another special moment in the twilight of his career.

For Raducanu, this Wimbledon will mark her Grand Slam doubles debut. The 21-year-old US Open champion expressed her excitement at the opportunity. "My doubles record isn't exactly the longest or the most vast but I couldn’t say no," Raducanu shared. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young girl. Andy’s a hero to us all. It's a real gift and a real honour that he asked me."

The mixed doubles event is set to commence on Friday, with first-round matches also being scheduled for Saturday. Murray and Raducanu will face the duo of Zhang Shuai from China and Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador in their opening match. Meanwhile, Murray's campaign in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie begins on Thursday, with their first match being the third on Centre Court. As the Championships progress, all eyes will be on the dynamic British pair, hoping they can conjure some magic on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Murray's journey to this Wimbledon has been fraught with challenges. After pulling out of the Queen's Club tournament last month due to an injury, he underwent back surgery and had been in a race against time to compete. Despite his efforts, he had to pull out of the men's singles at the last minute, relinquishing his spot against Czech Tomas Machac. Raducanu, fresh off a victory in her opening singles match, credited her win to a gritty, determined approach she likened to England's victory over Slovakia at the Euros by "winning ugly."

When asked about her partnership with Murray, she expressed admiration for his dedication and professionalism. "I think for me it's just watching him operate day-to-day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything," she said. "Even in practice now, he's so on it to the minute."

Raducanu had previously floated the idea of teaming up with Murray two years ago, and now that dream is becoming a reality. The two stars are set to captivate audiences at the All England Club in what promises to be an unforgettable tournament. In a tournament already rich with tradition and drama, the Murray-Raducanu partnership adds a new chapter to the storied history of Wimbledon.