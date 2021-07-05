Ashleigh Barty into Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time

The 25-year-old Australian will play the winner of the match between unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

LONDON – World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

Defeat brought an end to Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak and she will have to wait another year to see if she can emulate her late coach and mentor Jana Novotna in winning the title.

Also on Monday, Former world number one Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova.

Czech eighth-seed Pliskova, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, will face either Madison Keys of the United States or Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic for a place in the semi-finals.