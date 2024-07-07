Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Carlos Alcaraz overcomes slump to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the second set against France's Ugo Humbert during their men's singles fourth round tennis match on the seventh day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the second set against France's Ugo Humbert during their men's singles fourth round tennis match on the seventh day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP

Published Jul 7, 2024

Share

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a worrying mid-match slump to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday, defeating Ugo Humbert of France in four sets to stay on course for a fourth Grand Slam title.

The Spanish world number three came through 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 against his 16th-ranked opponent to book a spot in the last-eight of a major for the ninth time in just 14 appearances.

However, it was another uncomfortable afternoon for Alcaraz, who had needed five sets to see off Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

His erratic performance on Sunday saw him drop serve five times and commit an uncharacteristic 33 unforced errors.

The 21-year-old, bidding to become just the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back, eased through the first set under the Centre Court roof before crucially saving four break points in the fifth game of the second.

Humbert stormed back, breaking the champion three times in the third set as Alcaraz went spectacularly off the boil.

Alcaraz was twice unable to hold onto breaks in the fourth set and had to fend off three break points in the eighth game to stay level at 4-4.

Left-hander Humbert then lost his bearings to hand over a service break in the 11th game and Alcaraz took full advantage to quickly seal the tie.

Alcaraz will take on either American 12th seed Tommy Paul or 36-year-old compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut, a semi-finalist in 2019.

AFP

Related Topics:

united kingdomcarlos alcarazwimbledontennis