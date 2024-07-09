Daniil Medvedev stuns top-ranked Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev defeated world number one Jannik Sinner in five sets on Tuesday to reach a second successive Wimbledon semi-final, subduing the gallant challenge of the Italian, who suffered a worrying mid-match health scare. The fifth-ranked Medvedev triumphed 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3 to avenge his Australian Open final loss to Sinner in January.

His four-hour victory also ended a five-match losing streak against the Italian as Medvedev reached his ninth Grand Slam semi-final. The 28-year-old former US Open winner will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Tommy Paul of the United States for a place in Sunday's final. In a tight first set in which neither man gave up a break point, Medvedev edged ahead in the tie-break on the back of a lung-busting 33-shot rally.

However, he squandered a set point and his game suddenly fell apart, serving up a double fault as Sinner pocketed the opener. The mercurial Russian carved out the only break of the second set in the third game on his way to levelling the quarter-final. Sinner slipped another break down at 2-1 in the third set and immediately summoned the tournament physio.

The Italian, appearing distressed, had his blood pressure taken courtside before he left for a medical time-out. After a 10-minute delay, the 22-year-old resumed play and thrilled the Centre Court crowd when he bravely clawed his way back to 5-5. He then wasted two set points which allowed Medvedev to sweep through the tie-break.