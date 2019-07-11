Novak Djokovic in action against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships. Photo: Mic Bothma/EPA

LONDON – Top seed Novak Djokovic recovered from an edgy start with a devastating display that crushed the spirit of 21st seeded Belgian David Goffin in straight sets yesterday and sent the defending champion surging into the Wimbledon semi-finals. Goffin will wonder just what happened after he looked the better player in the early stages and broke for a 4-3 lead. Half an hour later he had lost 10 games in a row and the match was effectively over as Djokovic triumphed 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

The 32-year-old Serb was at his clinical best as he soaked up the early punches, then imposed himself in every aspect as Goffin, 28, was left flailing on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who has lost only once at a Grand Slam in the last 12 months, is into his ninth Wimbledon semi-final (only Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer have been in more) where he will face Spanish world number 22 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic has reached the semis having dropped one set and been broken only five times in five matches and was delighted with how this match unfolded.

“He started well and was dictating the play from the baseline,” he said. “Things could have gone a different way; who knows what the match would have looked like if I had lost the first set?

“I think it was the turning point; it was a huge relief for me mentally. I started relaxing, going through the ball a bit more, and I felt like I managed to dismantle his game and find the right shots.”

The Belgian was clearly the better player for much of the first set and though Djokovic saved break points in early games, he could not prevent Goffin cashing in on more in the seventh as, showing great court speed, he broke for 4-3.

The crowd settled down for what they thought might be a classic battle but it proved to be the high water mark for Goffin.

Goffin was suddenly having to work desperately hard to stay in the rallies, usually failing.

As Djokovic’s accuracy improved, particularly his service returns, his opponent’s slipped dramatically and he played a horror game to lose serve again to love and slide to 4-0 down, and then quickly 6-0.

He was barely going through the motions after that as the Serb cruised through to finish off the match in less than two hours.

Reuters