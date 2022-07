'Everyone wanted us to go to war': Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal

London — Nick Kyrgios said Friday he was disappointed not to face Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, saying that "everyone did want to see us go to war out there". The controversial Australian was handed a free pass into Sunday's final after 22-time major winner Nadal withdrew from their semi-final with an abdominal injury.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kyrgios, one the sport's most talented yet divisive characters, is in his first final at the majors at the age of 27. Had he faced Nadal, it would have been their third clash at Wimbledon. Kyrgios won the first in 2014 as a 144th-ranked wild card before Nadal gained revenge in a stormy clash three years ago.

"We've had a lot of run-ins, a lot of battles," said Kyrgios. "I'm sure at the end of the day everyone did want to see us go to war out there. I hope he just gets better. "Obviously you never want to see someone like that, so important to the sport, go down with an injury like that. I'm sure I'll play him again on a big stage."

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier Friday, Kyrgios had posted a goodwill message on Instagram to Nadal. "Different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon -- till next time." In Sunday's final, 40th-ranked Kyrgios will face either six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic or British ninth seed Cameron Norrie for the title.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kyrgios had never previously got beyond the quarter-finals of a Slam before his current visit to the All England Club. He made the last eight on his 2014 debut and reached the quarter-finals in Australia in 2015 but since then his career has been punctuated by more downs than ups. "I never thought I'd be here at all, to be brutally honest with you," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement