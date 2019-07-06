United States' Tennys Sandgren, right, greets Italy's Fabio Fognini at the net after winning their Men's singles match during day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Saturday. Photo: Alastair Grant/AP

LONDON – To many players Wimbledon's manicured lawns are the finest grass courts in the world, but seemingly not to Fabio Fognini, who cursed the English and said he wished a bomb would explode at the All England Club on Saturday. In apparent frustration at playing his third-round match on Court 14, one of Wimbledon's smaller outside courts, the Italian lost his cool during his third-round straight-sets defeat by Tennys Sandgren.

"It’s fair to play here? Damn English, really. Damned, really," he said during his 6-3 7-6(12) 6-3 loss.

"Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

Fognini, whose fiery temper earned him a suspended two Grand Slam ban for abusing the umpire at the U.S. Open in 2017, later told reporters he was not happy with the court, and apologised if he had offended anyone.

Fabio Fognini, down two sets to Sandgren, is NOT happy that #Wimbledon put him on Court 14.



"A bomb should explode here." pic.twitter.com/EBnLwGHOPP — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 6, 2019

"The court was not really good... Most of the time when you're on court, you're frustrated," he said.

"For sure I was not happy about my performance today because I was knowing I have a lot to win in this case, because I was thinking I have a good chance to win," he added.

"I say sorry. If somebody feel offended, I say sorry. No problem."

AFP