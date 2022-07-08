Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

'I hope your recovery goes well,' Nick Kyrgios tells Rafael Nadal

FILE - Australia's Nick Kyrgios (L) shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after their Wimbledon clash in 2014. Photo: Carl Court/AFP

FILE - Australia's Nick Kyrgios (L) shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after their Wimbledon clash in 2014. Photo: Carl Court/AFP

Published 27m ago

Share

London — Nick Kyrgios has told Rafael Nadal that he hopes the Spaniard's "recovery goes well" after the 22-time Grand Slam title winner was forced to withdraw from their Wimbledon semi-final.

The pair were scheduled to renew their sometimes fractious rivalry at the All England Club on Friday with a place in the final at stake.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, Nadal pulled out of the match on Thursday after failing to recover from an abdominal tear.

More on this

"Different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon -- till next time," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The Australian will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in Sunday's championship match.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Rafael NadalWimbledonTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP