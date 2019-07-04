Kevin Anderson says his elbow is doing well as he powered to the next round of Wimbledon. Photo: Tony O'Brien/Reuters

LONDON – Kevin Anderson said his injured elbow was definitely getting better as the fourth-seed went through to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday with a victory over Serbian Janko Tipsarevic in four sets. "I think it's a process after the elbow problems which kept me out of the game for months, but having played four sets today and feeling really good and a match a few days ago, that's a very positive sign for me.

"I thought I served well throughout, not getting broken. I did a great job on my serve games. Of course I'm really pleased with how my body held up. That's the most important thing right now for me.

"Obviously the more I can keep playing matches, the better it will be.”

Anderson rarely settled through two sets against the former World No 8, but recovered to complete a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 victory in just under three hours on No 2 Court. It was his 20th victory at the All England Club, Wimbledon.

Tipsarevic clinched the second set tie-break when Anderson hit a backhand return into the net. But when the Serbian served at 1-2, in the third set, Anderson produced a slice backhand that skidded low and forced Tipsarevic to adjust close to the net.

It was the stroke that broke the camel’s back and Anderson went on to win a further five consecutive games.

By the end of the third set, Tipsarevic - who, until the start of the year, had been sidelined for 16 months due to two hamstring surgeries - received on-court treatment.

Anderson saved the lone break point he faced in his first service game and won 65 of 74 first-service points. He struck his 24th ace on his second match point.

Anderson will now play Argentine No 26 seed Guido Pella, who hit 42 winners in a 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Andreas Seppi of Italy in three hours and 37 minutes.

Last year, Anderson lost to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, in his second Grand Slam championship final.

He now has a 11-3 record this season, which includes his fourth ATP Tour title at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

African News Agency (ANA)