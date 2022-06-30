Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Nadal 'not perfect' but overcomes lapse to reach Wimbledon last 32

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis at the end of their men's singles tennis match on the fourth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London on Thursday. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis at the end of their men's singles tennis match on the fourth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London on Thursday. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

London — Rafael Nadal overcame another mid-match lapse to defeat Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in four sets and reach the Wimbledon third round for the 11th time on Thursday.

Two-time champion Nadal triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to see off his 106th-ranked opponent.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Spaniard, who is bidding to add the Wimbledon title to his Australian and French Open victories, will tackle Italy's Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the last 16.

"Every day is a challenge," said Nadal, who is playing Wimbledon for the first time since making the semi-finals in 2019.

"Every day is a chance to improve and I need to improve.

More on this

"The fourth set was a better level. I was able to be more aggressive with my forehand. It's important to accept that things are not perfect. I need to keep working."

Story continues below Advertisement

The 36-year-old was in control against Berankis until he dropped the third set, just as he did in his opener against Francisco Cerundolo.

However, he steadied the ship, racing into a 3-0 lead in the fourth set before play was held up for the Centre Court roof to close.

When the match resumed, he swept to victory, finishing with a flourish by hitting his 13th ace.

Story continues below Advertisement

AFP

Related Topics:

Rafael NadalWimbledonTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP