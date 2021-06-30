SportTennisWimbledon
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic has reached the third round of Wimbledon after beating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in straight sets on Wednesday. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic has reached the third round of Wimbledon after beating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in straight sets on Wednesday. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon last 32 after win over SA’s Kevin Anderson

By AFP Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

LONDON – Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a series of falls on Centre Court to reach the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Kevin Anderson.

World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 over the 102nd-ranked South African.

However, he slipped and fell on at least five occasions on Centre Court, the day after Serena Williams suffered a tearful, tournament-ending injury on Tuesday due to similar slips.

Each time, 34-year-old Djokovic dusted himself down to set up a clash against either Italian veteran Andreas Seppi or American qualifier Denis Kudla.

Despite the tumbles, the Serb cruised to victory over the man he defeated in the 2018 final without facing a single break point and committing just six unforced errors.

MORE ON THIS

"I have a nice connection with the crowd," said Djokovic.

"I also seem to be having a really nice connection with the grass. I don't recall falling so much in the first two matches at Wimbledon previously."

AFP

Share this article: