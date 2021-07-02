SportTennisWimbledon
US player Venus Williams and Australia's Nick Kyrgios play against Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria of the US, in their first round mixed doubles match on the fifth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Friday. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP
Opposites attract as Nick Kyrgios, Venus Williams mix and match at Wimbledon

LONDON – Nick Kyrgios admitted he felt "real pressure" playing alongside Venus Williams in the Wimbledon mixed doubles on Friday.

The pair teamed up for the first time and defeated Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 on a packed Court Two.

"I felt a bit of pressure playing with Venus. I really wanted to win," said the Australian.

"I've never really wanted to win a mixed doubles or a doubles match that much before. I was really trying hard."

Williams is a veteran of mixed doubles at the Slams having partnered US compatriot Justin Gimelstob to the Australian and French Open titles in 1998.

Kyrgios said he had always wanted to play mixed with a "legend" of the sport and Venus fitted the bill.

"I think half the time she was just laughing at my accent," said Kyrgios who has never made it past the second round in mixed doubles at the majors.

"I just talk a lot when I'm out there. Like, you've seen videos of me when I'm playing singles, I'm just trying to talk. It's just a bad habit.

"We're very different. I think she's quite timid and very quiet. I'm a bit loud and talkative. At least we made it work."

It will be back to singles duty on Saturday for Kyrgios when he faces Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the fourth round.

