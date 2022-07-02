Rafael Nadal eases into Wimbledon last 16 for 10th time after beating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego

London — Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 10th time on Saturday with a straight sets victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Second seed Nadal, the champion in 2008 and 2010, swept to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win.

The 36-year-old had required back-to-back four-setters to make the third round and was expected to be tested by Sonego who made the fourth round last year. However, Nadal didn't face a break point until he dropped serve in the eighth game of the third set, his focus possibly affected by a stoppage to close the Centre Court roof. He quickly broke back and sealed the victory.

The Spaniard has already won the Australian Open and French Open in 2022 and is halfway to the first men's calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. Nadal will next face Dutch 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the quarter-finals. The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp made the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time with a 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 win over French veteran Richard Gasquet.

