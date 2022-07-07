Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Rafael Nadal to withdraw from Wimbledon with injury — reports

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his men's singles quarter final tennis match against US player Taylor Fritz on the tenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Wednesday. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his men's singles quarter final tennis match against US player Taylor Fritz on the tenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Wednesday. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

London — Rafael Nadal will withdraw from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury, British media reported Thursday.

The Spaniard has called a news conference at 7:20 pm (1820 GMT), where he is expected to confirm his withdrawal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Scheduled semi-final opponent Nick Kyrgios will receive a walkover into Sunday's final.

More to follow

AFP

More on this

Related Topics:

Rafael NadalWimbledonTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP