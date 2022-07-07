Rafael Nadal to withdraw from Wimbledon with injury — reports

London — Rafael Nadal will withdraw from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury, British media reported Thursday.
The Spaniard has called a news conference at 7:20 pm (1820 GMT), where he is expected to confirm his withdrawal.
Scheduled semi-final opponent Nick Kyrgios will receive a walkover into Sunday's final.
More to follow
AFP
