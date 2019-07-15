Simona Halep, who became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon, displays her trophy at the airport in Bucharest. Photo: Octav Ganea/Inquam Photos via Reuters

BUCHAREST – Romania’s presidency and the Orthodox Church awarded Wimbledon tennis champion Simona Halep their highest distinctions on Monday while hundreds of fans cheered her home after she blitzed US opponent Serena Williams at the weekend. Halep, 27, became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after stunning seven-time champion Serena Williams 6-2 6-2 in the 56-minute title decider on Saturday.

“I played my chance. I did the best I could, and that’s why I managed to win,” a beaming Halep told reporters at Bucharest international airport, clutching her trophy and flowers as fans shouted “Bravo, Simona!”.

“I’ve been staying focused on my tactics... Serena is the best player of all times.”

"You feel everything is beautiful"



For @Simona_Halep, it wasn't a dream. The #Wimbledon fairytale really did come true. pic.twitter.com/9ultDrudAg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019

It was Halep’s second Grand Slam title, following her triumph at Roland Garros in Paris last year.

The presidency awarded her the Star of Romania, while the church gave her the Patriarchal Cross.

“I always make the sign of the cross and believe in God, because nothing can be done without the help of God,” Halep said last year after winning in Paris.

Posing with my new best friend at my new club 😜😍#Wimbledon



📷AELTC pic.twitter.com/u3iMSixjyy — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 14, 2019

