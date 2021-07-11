SA wheelchair ace Kgothatso Montjane again falls at final Wimbledon hurdle

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane was reduced to cannon fodder by world No 1 Diede de Groot, who won the Wimbledon ladies singles final 6-2 6-2 in less than an hour on Sunday evening at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. After a promising start by Montjane, there was nothing to suggest that De Groot would be an eventual straight-sets runaway winner after Montjane raced to a 2-0 lead at the top of the first set.

After winning her first service game, Montjane broke De Groot in the next, after spurning five breakpoints. ALSO READ: Kgothatso Montjane's Wimbledon doubles bid folds but singles title still in her sights In these two opening games, Montjane was full of firepower and took her chances well.

However, there was a massive momentum shift from the third game onwards when De Groot claimed the next six games without resistance and signed off a 6-2 first-set winner after 30 minutes. This blistering first-set finish set the scene for the start of the second, and De Groot raced to a 3-0 lead, thanks for two service breaks.