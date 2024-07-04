SA’s Lloyd Harris eliminated from Wimbledon after losing second round clash against Ben Shelton

South Africa’s Lloyd Harris was eliminated from Wimbledon after going down in five sets in his second round match against American Ben Shelton on Thursday. After Harris hit a final backhand passing shot wide, Shelton dropped his racquet to the Court 18 grass and held his arms outward. Not only was the American celebrating a memorable victory, but he was seemingly saying with his motion, “How about that?”

For the second consecutive match at Wimbledon, the 21-year-old survived in five sets. The 14th-seeded Shelton battled past qualifier Lloyd Harris 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(10-7) in a gripping three-hour, 14-minute encounter.

The atmosphere was closer to that of a football match than what you might expect at SW19. When Shelton attacked Harris’ backhand to force an error at 6/5 in the final-set tie-break, earning a critical mini-break, fans burst out into chants of “USA! USA! USA!” It is only fitting it is the fourth of July. Among those watching from the terrace above were tournament director Jamie Baker, Lleyton Hewitt’s son Cruz Hewitt and the USTA’s Martin Blackman. Shelton relinquished the mini-break and was in big trouble on the next point, but Harris missed a short backhand that would have given him the advantage.

The South African, who won a final-set tie-break in his opening match against Alex Michelsen, then missed a makeable forehand volley on a serve-and-volley attempt. That proved the crucial mistake. Shelton showed great feel around the net under the pressure in the Match Tie-break to advance to the third round at The Championships for the first time, two days after rallying past Mattia Bellucci in a deciding set. He will next face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who also won a five-setter. The former No. 10 player in the PIF ATP Rankings clawed past German Daniel Altmaier 7-6(3), 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(3), 6-4. Shapovalov has now reached the third round at Wimbledon in three of the past four editions.