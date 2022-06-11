Toni Nadal tips Rafa to play Wimbledon

Madrid — Toni Nadal said on Saturday nephew Rafael looks on track to play Wimbledon as treatment continues on the world number four's foot problem. Nadal, who won his 14th Roland Garros title last weekend in Paris, has been undergoing treatment for a nerve problem in his left foot which has left him playing in pain for years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last week, the 36-year-old Spaniard said he got through the pain, caused by Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet, at the French Open only through injections and painkillers before each match. "Yes, Rafael plays in Wimbledon," the elder Nadal said at the ATP Stuttgart grass event. "He is planning to train on the sidelines of the Mallorca Open from Monday."

Toni Nadal indicated the treatment seems to be working. "When we talked yesterday, he said it's going much better. He wants to train," he added. "If he has a small chance, he will play at Wimbledon."

Story continues below Advertisement