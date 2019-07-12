Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates his win over Rafael Nadal. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

LONDON – A vintage display by Roger Federer took him past Rafael Nadal into the Wimbledon final in an eagerly-anticipated first grasscourt duel between the great rivals for 11 years on Friday. The moment @rogerfederer reached his 12th #Wimbledon final. pic.twitter.com/AJrP3yYCns — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019

The 40th career meeting between the golden duo with 38 Grand Slam titles between them, swung this way and that before Federer seized control to claim a 7-6(3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic now stands between the 37-year-old Federer, the oldest finalist here since Ken Rosewall in 1974, and a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title in Sunday's showpiece.

One of the great @rogerfederer performances at #Wimbledon



The Swiss will contest at 12th singles final at The Championships after defeating Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/yfFsEyUWND — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019

Reuters