Wimbledon chiefs say players must stay at official hotels

LONDON – Wimbledon chiefs ruled on Friday that players at this year's tournament must stay in official hotels as part of strict coronavirus control measures.

The All England Club is determined to minimise the risks to the event, which was cancelled last year for the first time since World War Two.

The decision may not go down well with some players, who prefer to rent private homes in London for the Grand Slam.

"In line with UK government and public health guidance, we are putting in place a variety of infection control measures in line with our aspiration to stage a safe, best practice and trusted event in 2021," said a statement from the All England Club.

"One of the priority measures is to create a minimised risk environment for the players.