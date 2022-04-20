WTA 'very disappointed' by Wimbledon ban of Russian and Belarusian players

Paris — Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament was blasted as a "form of discrimination" by women's tour organisers WTA on Wednesday.
All England Club chiefs on Wednesday revealed their move in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We are very disappointed in today's announcement... to ban individual athletes who are from Russia and Belarus from competing in the upcoming UK grass court events," the WTA said in a statement.
"A fundamental principal of the WTA is that individual athletes may participate in professional tennis events based on merit and without any form of discrimination."
