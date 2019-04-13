American teenager Amanda Anisimova overcame Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the final of the Copa Colsanitas in Colombia. Photo: @WTA/Twitter

BOGOTA – American teenager Amanda Anisimova reached the second WTA final of her career on Saturday with a three-set victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia at the clay-court event in Bogota. The 17-year-old sixth seed, who was runner-up to Hsieh Su-wei in Hiroshima last September, fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

Anisimova, who impressed with a run to the Australian Open last 16 earlier this year, will face either Australian Astra Sharma or Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena on Sunday for the title.

Despite being a former junior French Open finalist, world number 76 Anisimova had not won a match on clay in two years before this week.

“It was another super tough match again, three sets,” Anisimova acknowledged afterward.

“I’m just really happy with how I was playing and rising to each challenge. I’m really happy that I won.”

Of her opponent Maia, Anisimova said: “She’s a great player, and I’ve never played her before.

“I was expecting a really tough match, because especially on clay she’s really good. So this is a good win for me, I’m really happy about it.”

