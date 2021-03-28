Ash Barty ready to spend rest of 2021 season away from home

World number one Ash Barty said she will probably not return home to Australia until after the conclusion of the 2021 season because of quarantine requirements in place to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Barty, speaking after she cruised into the last 16 at the Miami Open with a 6-3 6-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko, said the time needed to quarantine on either end of a journey to Australia would be too much of a challenge.

"Obviously with the quarantine laws in Australia, we do our two weeks' quarantine in a hotel, and there is actually not a lot of space in the season to be able to do that just to get home for the two weeks," said Barty.

"So at this stage we're planning to be away until after the U.S. Open and potentially right to the end of season."

While Barty is no stranger to long periods away from home, she admitted settling into a stretch that could last until November if the entire season goes ahead, is taking some getting used to.