MELBOURNE – World number one Ash Barty beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 7-5 to win the Adelaide International on Saturday in a major boost before launching her Australian Open campaign.
Barty, who swept aside Yastremska in one hour and 25 minutes, is bidding to end Australia's long wait for a homegrown champion at the year's first Grand Slam. The last was Chris O’Neil, who claimed the women’s title at the 1978 tournament.
Barty broke the Ukrainian twice to win the first set but Yastremska put up stiffer resistance in the second to level it at 4-4. The Australian broke to go 6-5 up on four straight errors from the Ukrainian and served out to seal the title.
Barty had suffered a surprise defeat to American qualifier Jennifer Brady in her opener at the Brisbane International earlier this month but the title win in Adelaide was the perfect way to end her preparations for Melbourne Park.
She fired 15 winners against the wayward Yastremska, who committed 31 unforced errors.