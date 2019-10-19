FILE - Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

MOSCOW – Switzerland's Belinda Bencic powered past Kristina Mladenovic 6-3 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Kremlin Cup final in Moscow and secure the eighth and final spot in the season-ending WTA Finals starting later this month. The 22-year-old will make her debut in the October 27-November 3 tournament in Shenzhen and joins Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and defending champion Elina Svitolina.

"It's a dream to be competing at the WTA Finals and to be one of the top eight," Bencic said in a courtside interview.

"It makes it even more special that I booked my ticket at the last possible minute. This match had so much pressure and I was so nervous. Now I'm over the moon to win today and achieve this dream."

Before that, Bencic will look to seal her second title of the year after her success in Dubai and takes on 2014 Kremlin Cup champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final.