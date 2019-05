Netherlands' Kiki Bertens celebrates with the Madrid Open trophy after winning the final against Romania's Simona Halep. Photo: Sergio Perez/Reuters

MADRID – Simona Halep missed the chance to reclaim the world number one ranking on Saturday after the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens pulled off a surprise 6-4, 6-4 victory to win the Madrid Open. Halep could have knocked Naomi Osaka off the top spot with a triumph in the Spanish capital but instead it is Bertens who makes history, becoming the highest-ranked Dutchwoman ever by climbing to world number four.

Bertens secured her ninth WTA singles title, as well as a check for 1.2million euros, while her success should make amends for last year’s disappointment in Madrid, when she lost in the final to Petra Kvitova.

Halep was chasing her third success in four years in this tournament but delivered the sort of patchy, disgruntled display that has hindered her before with a trophy in sight.

But Bertens more than played her part, a deserving winner and on this evidence, a serious contender later this month at the French Open, where she reached the semi-final in 2016 only to be stopped by Serena Williams.

Halep is the reigning champion in Roland Garros but has struggled at major tournaments since her debut victory last year. The 27-year-old has failed to go past the fourth round in any of the three Grand Slams since.

After an early exchange of breaks, Halep moved 4-2 clear in the opening set only to lose her rhythm as Bertens came storming back.

Four games won in a row, including a booming backhand down the line for 5-4, helped Bertens claim the first set before a brilliant lob set up a break in the opening game of the second.

Halep finally stemmed the tide by winning her first game in seven, a curling forehand clipping the line, and then she broke for 2-2 as a Bertens backhand drifted wide.

A more aggressive approach was paying dividends for Halep but it was high-risk too and when the Romanian blasted out in the very next game, Bertens was back up a break.

Halep battled back to 4-3 but looked beaten when a series of gutsy retrievals saw Bertens fluff her smash, only for the ball to smack Halep full on the thigh, three feet behind the baseline.

Bertens survived a tight game to lead 5-3 but was made to serve out after Halep held. A big serve set up one match point, which Halep saved with a diving volley.

A second came and went too but Bertens finally converted the third, Halep failing to reach a drop-shot and giving her opponent the chance to celebrate.

AFP