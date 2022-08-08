Daria Kasatkina back in the top 10 as Swiatek dominates WTA rankings

Paris — Daria Kasatkina was rewarded for her victory in San Jose at the weekend with a return to the top 10 for the first time since 2019, when the WTA rankings were released on Monday. The Russian, who climbed three places to ninth, beat Shelby Rogers in three sets on Sunday to claim her fifth WTA title on the hard courts in California.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is her highest-ever ranking and marks her first showing in the top 10 since January 14, 2019 after which she slipped to No 75 in October 2020, a period affected badly by the coronavirus. Iga Swiatek retains the No 1 spot with almost twice as many points as world No 2 Anett Kontaveit. Paula Badosa leapfrogs Maria Sakkari into third. American Danielle Collins fell eight places to 17th position while Liudmila Samsonova, who beat Kaia Kanepi in the women's final at the Washington Open at the weekend, climbed 18 places to No 42.

WTA top 20 1 Iga Swiatek (Pol) 8 396 pts 2 Anett Kontaveit (Est) 4 476

Story continues below Advertisement

3 Paula Badosa (Esp) 4 190 (+1) 4 Maria Sakkari (Gre) 4 190 (-1) 5 Ons Jabeur (Tun) 4 010

Story continues below Advertisement

6 Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) 3 366 7 Jessica Pegula (US) 3 116 8 Garbine Muguruza (Esp) 2 886

Story continues below Advertisement

9 Daria Kasatkina (Rus) 2 800 (+3) 10 Emma Raducanu (Gbr) 2 772 11 Coco Gauff (US) 2 746

12 Belinda Bencic (Sui) 2 635 (+1) 13 Leylah Fernandez (Can) 2 534 (+1) 14 Karolina Pliskova (Cze) 2 532 (+1)

15 Simona Halep (Rom) 2 415 (+1) 16 Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) 2 302 (+1) 17 Danielle Collins (US) 2 273 (-8)

18 Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) 2 220 (+1) 19 Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) 2 163 (-1) 20 Victoria Azarenka (Blr) 2 076