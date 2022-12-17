Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, December 17, 2022

Emma Raducanu turns to Sachs to get game back on track

Emma Raducanu has a new coach. Picture: CJ GUNTHER/EPA

Published 41m ago

London - Emma Raducanu has appointed Sebastian Sachs as her new coach, British media reported, as the German became the fifth person in 18 months to take the role.

Last year's US Open champion Raducanu was watched by Sachs on Friday as she lost to world number two Ons Jabeur on her injury return in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

Sachs, 30, guided Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold last year and was earlier part of the coaching team of Victoria Azarenka, a former world number one.

He has teamed up with Raducanu after Dmitry Tursunov decided not to continue his partnership with the 20-year-old Briton following the U.S. Open this year.

A representative for Raducanu was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters

