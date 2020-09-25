Garbine Muguruza ready to shine again in Paris

PARIS – Gusty winds and showers are forecast throughout the French Open but come rain or shine Spaniard Garbine Muguruza says she is ready for whatever the next fortnight has in store.

Venezuela-born Muguruza won the title in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later and returned to form at the start of this year when she reached the Australian Open final.

She might be ranked 15th but Muguruza has undoubted Grand Slam credentials and with the clay courts likely to play heavy and slow, her natural power could come to the fore.

The 26-year-old certainly will not be moaning about the autumnal weather either, despite being more used to playing with the sun on her back.

“I’m not surprised because also in April I think, when the (claycourt) tournament’s normally happen, the weather can be like this,” she told reporters on Friday.