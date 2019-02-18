Simona Halep of Rumania in action against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their final match of the WTA Qatar Open. Photo: EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

PARIS – Simona Halep reclaimed second place in the WTA rankings on Monday after her run to the Qatar Open final, while Doha champion Elise Mertens climbed back into the top 20. Halep moved up a spot as Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova dropped two places to fourth, with Sloane Stephens matching her career-best of third despite not playing since losing in the last 16 in Melbourne.

Naomi Osaka remains top of the standings, while Serena Williams returned to the top 10 for the first time since July 2017.

Mertens rose to 16th after the Belgian rallied from a set down to beat Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to claim the biggest title of her career.

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,970 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,537 (+1)

3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,307 (+1)

4. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,120 (-2)

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,055

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020 (+1)

7. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,960 (-1)

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,885

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,406 (+1)

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,325 (+1)

12. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 3,285 (+1)

13. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3,230 (+1)

14. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,118 (-4)

15. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,820 (+1)

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,745 (+5)

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,726

18. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,605

19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,510 (-4)

20. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,460 (-1)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)