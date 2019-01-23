Petra Kvitova reacts during her women's singles quarter final match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Australian Open. Photo: Lukas Coch/EPA

MELBOURNE – Petra Kvitova's surging win over Ashleigh Barty to make the Australian Open semi-finals ensured Simona Halep's reign as world number one is over, not that the Romanian is bothered. The Czech star overtook Halep's points total, while Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova also have a mathematical shot at assuming the mantle when the new rankings come out next week.

Entering the opening Grand Slam of the year, 11 players had a chance to hold the top spot, but that has now been whittled down.

Of the three in the running, only Pliskova has been there before, in 2017 when she became the first Czech women to do so.

To do so again she must win the title on Saturday.

Simona Halep of Romania leaves the court after losing her women's singles fourth round match against Serena Williams at the Australian Open. Photo: Lukas Coch/EPA

Halep held the number one ranking for 48 weeks, but after her loss to Serena Williams in round four, she said it wasn't her priority.

“The main goal is just to play as good as I can every match, to win every match I play, so the ranking doesn't really matter,” she said.

“End of the year is more important, the ranking, so I will not stress myself about this.”

Halep also suggested there was a difference between being the world number one and the best player in the world, given Williams was only seeded 16 at Melbourne Park.

“In my opinion, to be No. 1 in the world and to be the best player in the world, it's a little bit different,” she said.

“For sure she (Williams) is the best player in the world because she won so many Grand Slams. She's been number one a lot. I cannot compare my results to her.”

Agence France-Presse (AFP)