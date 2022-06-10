Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, June 10, 2022

Iga Swiatek pulls out of Berlin to focus on Wimbledon

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts as she plays against US' Alison Riske during their women's singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris. Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP

Published 48m ago

Berlin — World number one Iga Swiatek confirmed on Friday she has withdrawn from next week's grass-court WTA tournament in Berlin to rest her shoulder and be fit for Wimbledon.

"Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately I need to withdraw from Berlin," the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon."

Swiatek won her second French Open title at Roland Garros last week, but has never progressed further than the fourth round at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday June 27.

In beating Coco Gauff in straight sets during last Saturday's French Open final, Swiatek extended her winning streak to 35 games, equalling Venus Williams' record for the longest women's run since 2000.

Those wins, however, have come on clay and hard courts and Swiatek told reporters in Paris that she is setting the bar low for Wimbledon's grass lawns.

"Grass is always tricky. I actually like the part that I have no expectations there. It's something kind of refreshing," she said.

AFP

Tennis

