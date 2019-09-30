BEIJING – Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova upset sixth seed Simona Halep in straight sets in the second round of the China Open on Monday, recording a 6-2 6-3 win in Beijing for her first top-10 victory of the season.
Wimbledon champion Halep was troubled by the back injury that forced her to withdraw from last week's Wuhan Open, dropping serve six times in the 63-minute encounter against her unseeded opponent.
“It was a pretty tough match but I think she didn't play that well,” Alexandrova said. “I remember when we played last time in Cincinnati, it was tougher than today.