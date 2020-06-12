Jankovic undecided on future after comeback at Djokovic event

BELGRADE – Former world number one Jelena Jankovic is still unsure whether she would resume her tennis career after playing for the first time in nearly three years at fellow Serb Novak Djokovic's charity tournament on Friday.

Jankovic, who ended the 2008 season at the top of the WTA rankings but had not played since her first-round defeat by Czech Petra Kvitova at the 2017 US Open, acknowledged she spent the last three years in tennis wilderness.

"This is the first time I've held a tennis racket in a very long time and I was as overjoyed as a child in a candy shop," the 35-year-old told a news conference.

"It felt like the very first time. I was sidelined by a back injury which not only hampered my tennis career, it was so bad I couldn't walk properly or sleep.

"I've made a full recovery but I don't know if this is a comeback. The door is open, I never officially retired but I am living a different life now."