DUBAI – Recently-crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is looking to learn from the experiences of other grand slam winners to avoid the pitfalls that can follow a maiden success on the big stage.
The 21-year-old American will be contesting her first tour event since her triumph in Melbourne in Dubai this week, where she is seeded fifth and will take on in-form Elena Rybakina in the opening round.
Several players on the women's tour have struggled to deal with the pressures that come in the aftermath of sudden success.
Naomi Osaka has openly discussed the difficulties of adapting to her new status after she won two Grand Slams and became Japan's first-ever world number one, while Jelena Ostapenko has had her ups and downs after lifting the Roland Garros title in 2017.
Kenin is hoping she can stay on track after her impressive run in Australia.