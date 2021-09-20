SportTennisWta Tour
FILE - Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Leylah Fernandez of Canada in a third round match of the US Open. Photo: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

PARIS – Naomi Osaka slipped out of the top five in the WTA rankings on Monday while Simona Halep, another former world number one, continued her slide by also dropping three places.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka fell from fifth to eighth as Halep, who married boyfriend Toni Iuruc last week in a civil ceremony in her hometown of Constanta, tumbled down to 14th.

Ashleigh Barty remains top and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova climbed to a career high of fifth.

Danish teenager Clara Tauson rose 18 places to 52nd after capturing her second title of the year in Luxembourg.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini jumped from 87th to 64th following her first WTA title at Portoroz, Slovenia.

