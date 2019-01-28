Naomi Osaka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Brighton Beach in Melbourne after winning the Australian Open. Photo: Kin Cheung/AP

PARIS – Naomi Osaka, winner of the Australian Open, has jumped to the top of women’s tennis, with her beaten opponent Petra Kvitova rising to second in Monday’s WTA rankings. Osaka climbed three places after beating the Czech in Melbourne on Saturday. Kvitova moved up four places.

The 21-year-old Japanese player has only won three career titles, but those include the last two majors, after she won the US Open in September.

Romanian former No 1 Simona Halep, knocked out by Serena Williams in the round of 16 in Melbourne, fell two spots to third.

Dane Caroline Wozniacki, whose defence of her Australian Open title ended in the third round, fell six places to ninth.

The biggest rise of the week was by the 25-year-old American Danielle Collins, who leaped 12 places to 23rd after her run to the semi-finals.

The other semi-finalist, Czech Karolina Pliskova, who saved four match points against Williams in their quarter-final, also advanced, gaining three places to fifth in the world.

Williams, who fell to 491 after her maternity break last year, continued her rise, gaining five places to 11th.

Wouldn’t have been able to do it without everyone. Love you guys ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qxdbctduUe — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) January 27, 2019

WTA Rankings

1 Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,030 pts (+3)

2 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6,290 (+4)

3 Simona Halep (ROM) 5,582 (-2)

4 Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,307 (+1)

5 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,100 (+3)

Thank you to my team for being with me every step of the way.



It hurts right now but we have been through much tougher things together.and look at this beautiful trophy ❤️ #ausopen pic.twitter.com/L8gRHWeDD8 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 26, 2019

6 Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,965 (-4)

7 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,940

8 Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,430 (+1)

9 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,566 (-6)

10 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,485 (+1)

11 Serena Williams (USA) 3,406 (+5)

12 Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3,355 (-2)

13 Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,330 (-1)

14 Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 3,285 (+1)

15 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,035 (+3)

16 Julia Goerges (GER) 2,995 (-3)

17 Madison Keys (USA) 2,786

18 Wang Kiang (CHN) 2,605 (+3)

19 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,550

20 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,355

AFP