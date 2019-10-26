SHENZHEN – Ash Barty does not see her status as the world's top ranked player as a reason to be installed as favourite to win this week's WTA Finals as the season-ending jamboree makes its debut in China.
The 23-year-old Australian is looking to cap a remarkable year that has seen her win the French Open and climb into pole position in the rankings with victory at the tournament that brings together the eight best ranked players of 2019.
She begins her quest for the title at the $14 million event against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on Sunday in the group phase of the competition at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, the tournament's home for the next 10 years after spending the previous five editions in Singapore.
“I don't think there ever is a favourite,” said Barty.
“I think everyone is deserving to win that's in the draw. Everyone has earned their place here and has the right to try to do the best they can to try and win.