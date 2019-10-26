SHENZHEN – Twelve months on from her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka is hoping to put the lessons learned into practice as she looks for an improved performance in the end-of-season tournament.
Osaka made her breakthrough in 2018 with her win over Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open, a victory that helped secure a place at her first tour championships final last year.
But three defeats saw the then 21-year-old exit the competition at the end of the group phase as Elina Svitolina went on to win the title in Singapore.
The Japanese right-hander, however, bounced back in style, winning the Australian Open in January before finishing the season ranked third in the world after claiming victories at the China Open and the Pan Pacific Open in Japan.
"I think it's a really good way to end the year and I hope that I play well compared to last year," she said.