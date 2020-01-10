Third seed Naomi Osaka survived another testing three-setter to beat Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 6-3 3-6 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals of the Brisbane International on Friday. Photo: Tertius Pickard/AP Photo

Third seed Naomi Osaka survived another testing three-setter to beat Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 6-3 3-6 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals of the Brisbane International on Friday. It was Osaka's third consecutive three-setter in the tournament and the former world number one eventually prevailed in two hours to reach the semi-finals for the second year in a row at the Pat Rafter Arena.

As a result, the 22-year-old will leapfrog Simona Halep to rise to third in the singles rankings as the Japanese prepares to defend her Australian Open crown later this month.

"I tried to defend in my U.S. Open title and that didn't work out so well, so I hope it's better for me this time around," Osaka said in a post-match interview after her 14th consecutive win since her last-16 exit at Flushing Meadows.

After both players won a set each, the opening game of the third set -- which lasted 11 minutes -- proved to be the turning point when Osaka saved three break points to take the lead.