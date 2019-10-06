BEIJING - Japan's Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down to beat Australian world number one Ash Barty 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the final of the China Open in Beijing on Sunday.
It was world number four Osaka's second title in the Asian swing after clinching the Pan Pacific Open in Japan last month and she is yet to lose a match since her fourth-round exit at the U.S. Open, extending her run to 10 victories.
In a battle between two of the year's Grand Slam champions, Australian Open winner Osaka broke the reigning French Open champion Barty three times and dropped serve only once in the one-hour-50-minute encounter.
It was Osaka's second win over a fellow Grand Slam champion at the tournament after she beat U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu in another three-setter in the quarter-finals.
The opening set went with serve until Osaka made three double faults in one game to give Barty a 4-2 lead, after which the Australian served out the set, saving a break point along the way.