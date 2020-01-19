MELBOURNE – Ash Barty is already sick of the sight of her face plastered all over Melbourne but feels she is as well prepared as possible for a shot at ending her country's 42-year wait for a homegrown Australian Open champion.
The world number one cannot have had much time to check out the city on Sunday having hot-footed it from South Australia, where she beat Dayana Yastremska on Saturday evening to win the Adelaide International.
It was the bubbly 23-year-old's first title triumph on home soil and Barty said she was determined to make the most of her annual one-month opportunity to enjoy success in front of her compatriots.
"It's the perfect preparation but regardless of whether I won the title or not ... I feel like I'm well-prepared," she told reporters.
"I'm happy, I'm healthy. I'm coming into the first Grand Slam of the year with a smile on my face. That's all I can ask of myself."