Romania's Halep hopes to play in Palermo next month

BUCHAREST – Romanian women's world number two Simona Halep hopes to take part in next month's Palermo Open, the first WTA event to be held after the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, she said on Sunday.

"I have not yet made a clear decision but I hope to start with Palermo," last year's Wimbledon champion Halep told reporters in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca before her return to the court after a four-and-a-half-month absence.

"It's hard without tournaments, I miss them, I hope we can travel quietly and without fear soon, because it's a little worrying.

"My life has changed, everything is different. But the fact that I didn't travel a lot was also a good thing, because I rested a lot, I wanted this. I hope all the madness is over."

The 28-year-old Halep has not played since her win over Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Feb. 22.